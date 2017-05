Feb 28 Jupai Holdings Ltd

* Jupai reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees q1 2017 revenue rmb 314 million to rmb 336 million

* Q4 revenue rose 60 percent to rmb 338.5 million

* Says net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ads for q4 was $0.27

* Says non-gaap net income attributable to ordinary shareholders per diluted ads for q4 of 2016 $0.31