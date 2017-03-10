版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-Jury returns verdict in favor of whirlpool corp in water filter patent infringement suit

March 10 Whirlpool Corp

* Jury returns verdict in favor of Whirlpool Corporation in water filter patent infringement suit

* Jury also affirmed validity of Whirlpool Corp's patent and awarded damages based on its finding of willful infringement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐