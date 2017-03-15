版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Just Energy announces renewal of normal course issuer bids for 5.75% convertible subordinated debentures

March 15 Just Energy Group Inc

* Just energy group inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bids for its 5.75% convertible subordinated debentures due september 30, 2018 and common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
