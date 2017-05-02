版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Just Energy Group announces commencement of an at-the-market program

May 2 Just Energy Group Inc:

* Just Energy Group announces commencement of an at-the-market program in the United States for the 8.50pct series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares

* Just energy group-8.50pct series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares having aggregate offering price of up to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
