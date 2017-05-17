版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Just Energy Q4 sales C$947.3 million

May 17 Just Energy Group Inc

* Just Energy reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 sales fell 12 percent to C$947.3 million

* In fiscal 2018, we believe we will achieve net customer additions and deliver base EBITDA in range of $210 million to $220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐