2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Justin Hutchens to leave HCP to become CEO of UK-based operator HC-One

April 3 HCP Inc

* Justin Hutchens to leave HCP to become chief executive officer of UK-based operator HC-One

* HCP Inc - Hutchens will remain in current role at HCP through June 1 to ensure smooth transition of duties, to assist with HCP's Q1 earnings announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
