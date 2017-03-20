BRIEF-Juvéderm Vollure XC approved by FDA for correction of facial wrinkles and folds

March 20 Allergan Plc:

* Juvéderm Vollure™ XC approved by U.S. FDA for correction of facial wrinkles and folds in adults over the age of 21

* Allergan- Received approval from U.S. FDA to market Juvéderm Vollure XC, for correction of facial wrinkles and folds in adults over age of 21