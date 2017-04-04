版本:
2017年 4月 5日

BRIEF-K-Bro Linen announces $50 mln equity offering

April 4 K Bro Linen Inc :

* K-Bro Linen Inc. announces $50 million equity offering

* Entered into agreement to sell 1.3 million common shares on bought deal basis at price of $38.00 per share to syndicate of underwriters

* Net proceeds from offering to be used to fund build out of K-Bro's facilities in Toronto and Vancouver, to pay down indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
