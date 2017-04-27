BRIEF-K12 Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.23

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 K12 Inc:
* K12 Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 with revenue of $222.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 revenue $222.5 million versus $221.3 million
* Sees Q4 revenue in range of $215 million to $220 million
* Sees Q4 capital expenditures of $14 million to $18 million
* Sees Q4 operating income in range of $3 million to $6 million
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F