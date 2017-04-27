版本:
2017年 4月 28日

BRIEF-K12 Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.23

April 27 K12 Inc:

* K12 Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 with revenue of $222.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $222.5 million versus $221.3 million

* Sees Q4 revenue in range of $215 million to $220 million

* Sees Q4 capital expenditures of $14 million to $18 million

* Sees Q4 operating income in range of $3 million to $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
