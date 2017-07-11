FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月11日 / 凌晨1点13分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-K2M Group announces long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Mitsubishi subsidiary Japan Medicalnext Co

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - K2m Group Holdings Inc

* K2m Group Holdings, Inc. Announces long-term exclusive distribution agreement with mitsubishi corporation subsidiary japan medicalnext co., ltd.

* K2m Group Holdings Inc - pursuant to agreement, japan medicalnext is exclusive distributor of k2m's spine products in japan

* K2m Group Holdings Inc says terms of agreement include a long-term partnership of up to seven years

* K2m Group Holdings Inc - agreement for distribution of k2m's innovative spinal technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

