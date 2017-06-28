版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings announced CAPRI small 3D static corpectomy cage system received 510(K) clearance from U.S FDA

June 28 K2M Group Holdings Inc

* K2M Group Holdings Inc - Announced CAPRI small 3D static corpectomy cage system received 510(K) clearance from U.S FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
