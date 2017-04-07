版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 08:09 BJT

BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings Inc & Lifehealthcare Group Ltd announce new distribution agreement

April 6 K2M Group Holdings Inc:

* K2M Group Holdings Inc & Lifehealthcare Group Limited announce new distribution agreement for Australia & New Zealand

* K2M Group Holdings Inc - co and lifehealthcare group announce that companies entered into new supply agreement for distribution of k2M'S innovative spinal technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐