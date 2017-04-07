BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings Inc & Lifehealthcare Group Ltd announce new distribution agreement

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 6 K2M Group Holdings Inc:
* K2M Group Holdings Inc & Lifehealthcare Group Limited announce new distribution agreement for Australia & New Zealand
* K2M Group Holdings Inc - co and lifehealthcare group announce that companies entered into new supply agreement for distribution of k2M'S innovative spinal technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to begin talks with dealers on a transition plan this week after co decided to stop sales of cars in India
May 24 Blank check company CF Corp said it would acquire U.S. annuities and life insurer Fidelity & Guaranty Life in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.84 billion.