BRIEF-K2m Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 2 K2m Group Holdings Inc

* K2m Group Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results and announces key product approvals in japan

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $61.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $60.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $263 million to $270 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* K2m Group Holdings Inc- reaffirming its fiscal year 2017 guidance expectations

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.76, revenue view $266.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
