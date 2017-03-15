版本:
BRIEF-K92 Mining arranges $10 million financing

March 15 K92 Mining Inc

* K92 arranges $10 million financing

* K92 Mining Inc - arranged a non-brokered private placement through issuance of 13.33 million units of company at a price of $0.75 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
