BRIEF-K92 Mining issues 13.3 mln units of company at $0.75/unit

March 15 K92 Mining Inc

* K92 Mining Inc - issuance of 13.3 million units of company at a price of $0.75 per unit

* K92 Mining Inc - use of proceeds are intended to include grade control, expansion and exploration drilling, work on underground incline drive to Kora Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
