BRIEF-K92 provides production update on Kainantu Gold Mine

May 16 K92 Mining Inc

* K92 is pleased to provide a production update on the kainantu gold mine for the march quarter of 2017

* K92 mining inc says total production of 23,400 tonnes mined on kainantu gold mine for march quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
