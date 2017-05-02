版本:
2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Kadant reports Q1 revenue $103 million

May 2 Kadant Inc

* Kadant reports 2017 first quarter results

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $107 million to $110 million

* Q1 revenue $103 million versus I/B/E/S view $101 million

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $3.27 to $3.37

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $427 million to $437 million

* Qtrly bookings increased 23% to $119 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
