BRIEF-Kadimastem granted patent from United States Patent and Trademark office for its technology in field of cell based treatment for diseases of nervous system

March 16 Kadimastem Ltd

* Kadimastem granted patent from United States Patent and Trademark office for its technology in field of cell based treatment for diseases of nervous system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
