June 5 Kadimastem Ltd:

* Kadimastem Ltd - ‍yearly budget approved by innovation authority in total amount of NIS 12 m​

* Kadimastem Ltd - new ‍budget is an increase of more than NIS 4 m over previous year's ALS budget​

* Kadimastem Ltd - ‍company plans to begin its first trial on ALS patients towards end of 2017, under supervision of Israeli Ministry Of Health​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: