BRIEF-Kadmon Holdings says CEO Harlan Waksal's total compensation for 2016 was $13.4 mln vs$16.3 mln in 2015 - SEC filing

May 10 Kadmon Holdings Inc

* Kadmon Holdings Inc - CEO Harlan Waksal's total compensation for 2016 was $13.4 million versus $16.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2q5FnoC) Further company coverage:
