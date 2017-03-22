BRIEF-Kadmon posts Q4 loss per share $0.50

March 22 Kadmon Holdings Inc

* Kadmon reports upcoming milestones and fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $4.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.2 million

* Kadmon Holdings Inc - loss from operations for three months ended december 31, 2016 was $20.5 million, compared to $25.4 million for same period in 2015

* Kadmon Holdings Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.50