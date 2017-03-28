版本:
BRIEF-Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis

March 28 Kadmon Holdings Inc

* Kadmon presents preclinical data supporting the therapeutic potential of rock inhibition in pulmonary fibrosis

* Kadmon Holdings Inc - data validate role of rock signaling in fibrotic disease

* Kadmon Holdings Inc - data demonstrate that rock inhibition blocks multiple cell signaling mechanisms that drive pulmonary fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
