BRIEF-Kadmon reports amendment to credit agreement

April 3 Kadmon Holdings Inc:

* Kadmon announces amendment to credit agreement and related warrants

* Kadmon Holdings Inc- terms include deferring capital raise requirement of $17.0 million from june 30, 2017 to december 31, 2017

* Kadmon Holdings Inc - terms of amendment include deferring mandatory monthly principal payments until january 31, 2018

* Kadmon Holdings - terms of amendment include amending 617,651 previously issued warrants to cash warrants and adjusting warrant strike price to $4.50

* Kadmon Holdings Inc- terms include amending 617,651 previously issued warrants to cash warrants and adjusting warrant strike price to $4.50
