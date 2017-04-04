版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Kadmon submits 2nd abbreviated new drug application filing for trientine hydrochloride to FDA

April 4 Kadmon Holdings Inc:

* Kadmon submits second abbreviated new drug application filing for trientine hydrochloride to FDA

* Kadmon Holdings Inc - product to offer room temperature storage, representing advantage over currently marketed formulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
