July 12 (Reuters) - Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd:

* Kaisa Group Holdings Limited reports about 17.7 percent stake in Nam Tai Property Inc as on July 11, 2017 - SEC filing

* Kaisa Group​ says Koo, Kaisa intend to discuss possible appointment of designee, designees of Kaisa as member to board of Nam Tai Property - SEC filing‍​