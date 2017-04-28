版本:
2017年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum CEO Jack Hockema's FY 2016 total compensation $6 mln

April 28 Kaiser Aluminum Corp

* CEO Jack Hockema's FY 2016 total compensation was $6 million versus $4.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2oR0Rnf) Further company coverage:
