BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum says board authorizes additional $100 mln for share repurchases

April 17 Kaiser Aluminum Corp-

* Kaiser Aluminum announces quarterly dividend payment and $100 million increase in share repurchase authorization

* Board of directors authorized an additional $100 million for share repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
