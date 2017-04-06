版本:
2017年 4月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Kalobios Pharmaceuticals says benznidazole on track in progress to IND and NDA submissions

April 6 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc -benznidazole on track in progress to ind and nda submissions

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc says anticipates filing new drug application in q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
