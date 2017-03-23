版本:
2017年 3月 24日

BRIEF-KaloBios receives $5.5 mln in new financing from existing investors

March 23 KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* KaloBios receives $5.5 mln in new financing from existing investors

* Says amendment brings total principal amount of loan from lenders to $9.2 million

* Proceeds from financing to provide additional working capital to co, support ongoing development of benznidazole for potential U.S. Approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
