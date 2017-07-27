BRIEF-Kalobios to change company name to Humanigen

July 27 (Reuters) - Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍continue to expect new drug application (nda) submission for benznidazole in chagas disease to FDA in q1 2018​

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - announced it will change company's name to Humanige,effective august 7, 2017.

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍company's stock will also begin trading under new ticker symbol "HGEN" on OTCQB market as of opening on August 7​