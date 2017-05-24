BRIEF-Kamada Ltd presents updated data from phase 2 clinical trial of inhaled alpha-1-antitrypsin

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Kamada Ltd:
* Kamada Ltd presents updated data from phase 2 clinical trial of inhaled alpha-1-antitrypsin for treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency
* Kamada - believe that the findings, as well as previously announced top-line data from this trial, support use of inhaled AAT for treatment of aatd
* Kamada Ltd - expect to have an approved investigational new drug application to conduct a pivotal phase 3 study prior to end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.