BRIEF-Kamada Q1 loss per share $0.11

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Kamada Ltd
* Kamada reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.11
* Q1 revenue fell 21 percent to $11.6 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $100 million
* Kamada ltd says for 2017, continues to expect proprietary products revenues between $76 to $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 to $24 million
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.