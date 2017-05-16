版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Kamada Q1 loss per share $0.11

May 16 Kamada Ltd

* Kamada reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 revenue fell 21 percent to $11.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $100 million

* Kamada ltd says for 2017, continues to expect proprietary products revenues between $76 to $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 to $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐