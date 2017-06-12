BRIEF-Kamada receives additional milestone payment from Shire PLC

June 12 Kamada Ltd
* Kamada receives additional milestone payment under Glassia
exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Shire
* Kamada Ltd - announced receipt of an undisclosed
additional milestone payment under supply and distribution
agreement with shire for Glassia
* Kamada Ltd - milestone payment was triggered by shire
achieving a sales milestone for Glassia in U.S.
* Kamada Ltd - recently shipped all of proprietary
products-related revenues, totaling approximately $11.5 million,
which were previously delayed from Q1
* Kamada Ltd - as detailed by Kamada in its Q1 financial
results, revenues from shipment were shifted from Q1 and will be
recorded in Q2
