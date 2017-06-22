BRIEF-Kamada to withdraw European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin

June 22 Kamada Ltd
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing
Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for
treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease
* Kamada Ltd -following discussions with EMA, Kamada
concluded that EMA does not view data submitted to date as
sufficient for approval of MAA
* Says Kamada intends to utilize data to be obtained from
pivotal study to resubmit MAA to EMA
* Kamada - is currently in advanced discussions with U.S.
FDA to secure approval of IND this year to conduct U.S. phase 3
pivotal study of inhaled AAT for treatment of AATD that would
begin in 2018
