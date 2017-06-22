版本:
BRIEF-Kamada to withdraw European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin

June 22 Kamada Ltd

* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease

* Kamada Ltd -following discussions with EMA, Kamada concluded that EMA does not view data submitted to date as sufficient for approval of MAA

* Says Kamada intends to utilize data to be obtained from pivotal study to resubmit MAA to EMA

* Kamada - is currently in advanced discussions with U.S. FDA to secure approval of IND this year to conduct U.S. phase 3 pivotal study of inhaled AAT for treatment of AATD that would begin in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
