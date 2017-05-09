版本:
BRIEF-Kaman Corp announces pricing of offering of $175 mln convertible senior notes due 2024

May 8 Kaman Corp

* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024

* Pricing offering of $175 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2024

* Kaman - in connection with notes offering, entered into capped call transactions with one or more of initial purchasers or their respective affiliates

* Intends to use approximately $17.9 million of net proceeds from this offering to pay cost of capped call transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
