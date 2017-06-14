版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 19:27 BJT

BRIEF-Kaman extends production of commercial K-Max helicopter

June 14 Kaman Corp

* Kaman extends production of commercial K-Max helicopter

* Kaman Corp - its aerosystems division will continue production of commercial K-Max heavy-lift utility helicopter

* Kaman Corp - company resumed K-Max production in 2015 after a more than decade long hiatus with initial commitment to build at least 10 new aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐