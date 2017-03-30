版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四

BRIEF-Kaman increases stake in India JV with Kineco

March 30 Kaman Corp:

* Kaman increases stake in India joint venture with Kineco

* Increased its stake in parties' Indian manufacturing joint venture Kineco Kaman Composites India to 49% from 26% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
