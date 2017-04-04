版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Kaman receives orders for 2 additional K-max Aircraft

April 4 Kaman Corp:

* Kaman receives orders for two additional k-max® aircraft

* Kaman Aerosystems says rotak helicopter services of anchorage, Alaska has placed orders for two k-max helicopters with deliveries expected in 2018

* Kaman Aerosystems - deliveries of new production k-max helicopters are expected to begin this spring

* Kaman Aerosystems - delivery of first two k-max helicopters is slated for a customer in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐