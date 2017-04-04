BRIEF-Kaman receives orders for 2 additional K-max Aircraft

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Kaman Corp:
* Kaman receives orders for two additional k-max® aircraft
* Kaman Aerosystems says rotak helicopter services of anchorage, Alaska has placed orders for two k-max helicopters with deliveries expected in 2018
* Kaman Aerosystems - deliveries of new production k-max helicopters are expected to begin this spring
* Kaman Aerosystems - delivery of first two k-max helicopters is slated for a customer in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm