BRIEF-Kaman receives orders for 2 additional K-max Aircraft

April 4 Kaman Corp:

* Kaman receives orders for two additional k-max® aircraft

* Kaman Aerosystems says rotak helicopter services of anchorage, Alaska has placed orders for two k-max helicopters with deliveries expected in 2018

* Kaman Aerosystems - deliveries of new production k-max helicopters are expected to begin this spring

* Kaman Aerosystems - delivery of first two k-max helicopters is slated for a customer in China