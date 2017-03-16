BRIEF-Kandi Technologies FY adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.10

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 16 Kandi Technologies Group Inc:
* Kandi Technologies reports full year 2016 financial results
* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - total revenues were $129.5 million in 2016, a decrease of 35.6% from total revenues of $201.1 million in 2015.
* FY GAAP loss per share $0.14
* FY adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.10
* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - EV parts sales decreased by 38.8% to $120.1 million in 2016, compared with EV parts sales of $196.1 million in 2015.
* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - in Q4 2016, JV company sold 2,764 EV products. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm