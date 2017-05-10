BRIEF-Kandi Technologies Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.45

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Kandi Technologies Group Inc
* Kandi technologies reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.45
* Q1 revenue fell 91.6 percent to $4.3 million
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.51
* Kandi technologies group inc - electric vehicle parts sales decreased by 94.2% to $2.7 million for q1 of 2017
* Kandi technologies group inc - "believe that we will regain our sales momentum in second half of this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
