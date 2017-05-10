BRIEF-Kandi Technologies Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.45

May 10 Kandi Technologies Group Inc

* Kandi technologies reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.45

* Q1 revenue fell 91.6 percent to $4.3 million

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.51

* Kandi technologies group inc - electric vehicle parts sales decreased by 94.2% to $2.7 million for q1 of 2017

* Kandi technologies group inc - "believe that we will regain our sales momentum in second half of this year"