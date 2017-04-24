版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 21:36 BJT

BRIEF-Kandi Technologies receives third 2015 government subsidy payment for EV sales

April 24 Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* Kandi Technologies - electric vehicles made by Kandi Electric Vehicles Group got total subsidy payments of RMB 603.5 million from Chinese government for 2015

* Kandi Technologies Group Inc - payment of RMB 239 million of total subsidy payments was received on April 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐