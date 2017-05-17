版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四

BRIEF-Kane Biotech qtrly loss per share $0.005

May 17 Kane Biotech Inc:

* Kane Biotech Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.005 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则"

