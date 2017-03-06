BRIEF-Kane Biotech says entered into license and distribution agreement with Dechra Veterinary Products

March 6 Kane Biotech Inc

* Kane biotech inc- terms of agreement are confidential between parties and further financial details are not disclosed

* Kane biotech inc - has entered into exclusive license and distribution agreement with dechra veterinary products llc, unit of dechra pharmaceuticals

* Kane biotech- to receive upfront payment upon signing along with series of potential payments to combined maximum of usd $2.0 million

* Kane biotech inc - will receive an ongoing royalty on net sales of its products by dechra in north america