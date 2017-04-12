版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 20:56 BJT

BRIEF-Kangde Xin Composite Material in deal with Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials Korea

April 12 Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreement with Dow Chemical Co's unit Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials Korea Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p7T0D2

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
