BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board

May 30 Kansas City Southern:

* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board

* Kansas City Southern - ‍new directors bring board to 12 members, of which 11 are independent​

* Mitch Krebs, Lydia Beebe, Janet Kennedy and Henry Maier have been elected to Kansas City Southern board of directors

* Kansas City Southern - Janet Kennedy is president of Microsoft Canada, a subsidiary of Microsoft Corporation

* Mitchell J. Krebs is current president and chief executive officer of Coeur Mining, Inc

* Kansas City Southern - Maier is president and chief executive officer of Fedex Ground, a subsidiary of Fedex Corp

* Lydia I. Beebe joins board after serving in various executive roles at Chevron Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
