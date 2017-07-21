FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kansas City Southern reports Q2 EPS $1.27
BRIEF-Kansas City Southern reports Q2 EPS $1.27

July 21 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern

* Kansas City Southern reports record second quarter 2017 revenues and earnings per share, and all-time record quarterly operating income

* Q2 earnings per share $1.27

* Q2 revenue $656 million versus I/B/E/S view $626.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.33

* Qtrly ‍operating ratio of 63.5 pct, compared with 61.3 pct in Q2 2016​

* Kansas city southern qtrly ‍overall, carload volumes increased 6 pct compared to Q2 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

