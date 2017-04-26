版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Kapstone reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

April 26 Kapstone Paper And Packaging Corp

* Kapstone reports first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 sales rose 4 percent to $766 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $779.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
