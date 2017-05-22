BRIEF-KAR Auction Services announces proposed notes offering

BRIEF-Fisterra Energy achieves financial closing of Tierra Mojada power plant
* Blackstone Energy Partners and Fisterra Energy achieved financial closing of Tierra Mojada power plant in Guadalajara, Mexico
May 22 KAR Auction Services Inc
* KAR Auction Services announces proposed notes offering
* Plans to offer, subject to market conditions, approximately $800 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* KAR Auction Services says to use net proceeds to repay a portion of existing term loans outstanding under its senior secured credit facilities
* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural" marketing program
* Freddie Mac - expect house price appreciation to be over 5 percent for 2017