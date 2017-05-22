版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 22日 星期一 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-KAR Auction Services announces proposed notes offering

May 22 KAR Auction Services Inc

* KAR Auction Services announces proposed notes offering

* Plans to offer, subject to market conditions, approximately $800 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* KAR Auction Services says to use net proceeds to repay a portion of existing term loans outstanding under its senior secured credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
