版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Kar Auction Services reports Q1 earnings per share $0.50

May 9 Kar Auction Services Inc

* Kar Auction Services, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 revenue $866.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $848.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Previously stated outlook for 2017 remains unchanged

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.21, revenue view $3.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐