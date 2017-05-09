版本:
BRIEF-Kar Auction Services seeks to refinance and reprice existing debt

May 9 Kar Auction Services Inc

* Kar Auction Services seeks to refinance and reprice existing debt

* Kar Auction Services Inc - Seeking to refinance and reprice its existing term loans under its senior secured credit facilities

* Kar Auction Services - Intends to issue senior notes to refinance a portion of term loans and reprice remainder of term loans that are not refinanced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
