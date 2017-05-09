BRIEF-Kar Auction Services seeks to refinance and reprice existing debt

BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 9 Kar Auction Services Inc
* Kar Auction Services seeks to refinance and reprice existing debt
* Kar Auction Services Inc - Seeking to refinance and reprice its existing term loans under its senior secured credit facilities
* Kar Auction Services - Intends to issue senior notes to refinance a portion of term loans and reprice remainder of term loans that are not refinanced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: